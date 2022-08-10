SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening.

Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave.

Summerville’s Public Information Officer, Mary Edwards, said flaggers are on scene assisting with traffic directions.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.