CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ceremony will be held this morning to honor the Dorchester County Deputies.

The Community Resource Center of Summerville will host the event at 11:00 a.m. this morning in Hutchinson Square in Summerville.

Sheriff LC Knight and his deputies have helped provide 60,000 boxes of groceries to Dorchester County residents during the pandemic.

Today’s event will help give thanks and honor this team of deputies for their contributions to the community.