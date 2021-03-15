Changes to Summerville’s mask ordinance in effect Monday; what this means for businesses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Changes to the Town of Summerville’s mask ordinance went into effect on Monday. Now, customers are no longer legally required to wear a mask when entering businesses in the town.

But the change doesn’t impact everyone.

Summerville Town Council voted last Thursday to change the mask ordinance which previously mandated everyone wear a mask.

Some businessowners, like Adam Haselkorn, who owns Benny Mazetto’s, said the town ordinance requiring masks for everyone seemed to work well. “It does a good job of helping people feel safer,” he said.

Haselkorn opened his Summerville location in the middle of the pandemic last December.

“Pretty crazy,” he recalled. “We decided to take on this project in late 2019. We didn’t know anything about COVID at that point. We just want to invest in Summerville.”

While masks are no longer required by the town, businesses can still require they be worn by customers if they would like.

But the town mandates those working in the business are still required to wear a mask or face covering.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said some councilmembers wanted to eliminate the mask ordinance all together and compromised on only requiring employees to wear a mask—at least until their next meeting.

“We did away with that and now you can go in that store without a mask; the store manager and employees have to wear masks,” he said.

“I’m not sure the virus distinguishes between people who are working and people who aren’t,” said Haselkorn. “I don’t think it knows what side of the counter you’re on- so if they think it’s important for anybody to wear a mask, I’m not sure why not everybody.”

Mayor Waring said town council is scheduled to meet on April 8th, and at that point, they could decide to completely end the mask ordinance.