Charges dropped against DD2 board member Barbara Crosby

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday rescinded his suspension of Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby.

It comes after the solicitor for the First Judicial Circuit announced charges against Crosby were dismissed and indictment disposed of.

An executive order signed by Gov. McMaster said Crosby would be reinstated to the Dorchester District 2’s Board of Trustees effective immediately.

Crosby was suspended in September after she was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and for violating state law.

Barbara Crosby was arrested on September 10 after she surrendered to law enforcement on two charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and one charge of statutory misconduct in office.

The charges stemmed from a September 1 incident in which Crosby allegedly left her two grandchildren — ages four and nine — in her running car, which was parked outside a DD2 board meeting for which she was late.

Crosby entered a pre-trial intervention program in early November and issued an apology for her actions.