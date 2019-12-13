Charleston Battery announces upgrades to Youth Soccer Club facility in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery Youth Soccer Club plans to upgrade its facility in Summerville.

The upgrades include more soccer fields – including one artificial turf field, expanded parking, and a larger clubhouse.

Leaders say the upgrades will greatly improve drainage to enhance playability and make the fields more resistant to the rain the region frequently receives.

The new field will host high school and tournament games along with youth soccer clinics and camps.

Provided

“When we founded CBSC in 2017, it was with the belief that every child has the ability to improve, and club soccer should be enjoyable for players, coaches, officials, and families,” said Melissa Britton, CEO, Charleston Battery Soccer Club. “We’ve placed a huge emphasis on the development of facilities because we know that’s the key enabler to creating the type of environment we want where local children (including my own) can develop in the sport, and have fun doing it.”

The investment is in partnership with Dorchester County and is a key component of the recently approved Oakbrook TIF District redevelopment plan.

The Battery plans to break ground on the project next year.