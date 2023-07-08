SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Saturday drowning in the Central Commons subdivision.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said officers responded to a report of a juvenile face down in a retention pond around 5:15 p.m.

Officers were able to locate the child and attempt life-saving measures; however, the child died at a local hospital.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are assisting Summerville PD in the investigation.