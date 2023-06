DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend.

Officials with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said it happened on Father’s Day at the Pine Forest Country Club in Summerville.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Details about the drowning are limited.