Coastal Carolina Fair ensures fun and safety during hours of operations

LADSON, SC (WCBD) – Tomorrow is opening day for the Coastal Carolina Fair.

For over 60 years, the fair has promised thrills and family fun as well as safety.

Operators say that over the years, they’ve seen these manufactured rides get larger and more intense.

As a response, they are triple checking each ride before a guest can enjoy it.

“We check everything from A-Z. It’s all a very important part of the people coming out and having a good time,” says Jonathan Brooks, the CEO and President of the Wagner Consulting Group.

The managers who run the park say that safety continues on during the hours and days of operation.

“Before the public is allowed to get on any ride, we make sure the daily inspections are done and that the ride has ran three complete cycles,” says Brooks.

The park is reminding guests with small children to all be mindful of safety requirements, this includes obeying safety signs like height requirements.

“Every ride has a height requirement. That height requirement is set by the manufacturer and made and produced for a certain person to ride or a certain sized person,” says Brooks.

Operators say that these requirements help the guests enjoy the day, without worry.

“When people come to this fair, they get a break from some of the bad things happening in the world. We have lots of things for people to enjoy here including sites and sounds and good food that you can only find here,” says Joe Bolchoz, Coastal Carolina Fair Security Coordinator.

Tomorrow the fairground will open the gates at 3:00pm.