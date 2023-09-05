COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Colleton and Dorchester Counties are struggling with significant flooding after Idalia swept South Carolina Wednesday evening.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, heavy rain produced by Hurricane Idalia has caused flooding along the Edisto River as rainwater from the Midlands has drained towards the Atlantic Ocean.

The Edisto and Combahee Rivers surpassed their capacity on Friday and began flooding low-lying areas.

Dorchester County issued statements throughout the weekend warning the public to stay off the Edisto River as officials continued to monitor the rising waters and conducted flooding assessments.

The Edisto River quickly reached 13 feet on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the river gauge at Givhans Ferry State Park reported the river level at 13.97 feet.

That same gauge measured 14.5 feet on Monday morning.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

The most severe flooding in Colleton County occurred along the Edisto south of Canadys to the Jelicos area.

Numerous roads in Dorchester County’s Givhans Community remained closed from flooding Monday afternoon. All roads from Parkers Ferry Road to Sullivans Landing Road and roads from Summers Drive to Geddisville Road were deemed impassable Monday afternoon.

Dorchester County authorities rescued an occupant from a flooded home in the Givhans area over the weekend.

Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will continue to patrol the area in case of an emergency.

On the Combahee River, most of the flooding was around Public Landing Lane south of the railroad tracks.