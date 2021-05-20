Collision involving multiple tractor trailers blocks portion of I-26E

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to a Thursday afternoon collision involving multiple tractor trailers on I-26 eastbound near the Ridgeville exit.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), three tractor trailers were involved, two of which overturned.

All eastbound lanes of I-26 in that area are shut down. Traffic is being rerouted to US 187m then to US 78, then back to the interstate on Route 27 at Ridgeville, according to DCSO.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.