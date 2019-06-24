Community activist feels threatened after Confederate flag is posted to door of Summerville Community Resource Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville community activist is very concerned after a Confederate flag was posted to the door of his building.

According to Summerville police, the flag was posted on Friday night between approximately 6:45 p.m. and 8:51 p.m. at the Community Resource Center on West 2nd North Street. A blue post-it note that was addressed to the center’s director Louis Smith, a black activist in the Summerville community, was also posted to the door.

The note said:

“Louis Smith, We hope you find love in your heart and get rid of your hate for the beautiful confederate flag. We will pray for you Louis. May God Bless the Confederate soldiers and the flag! Deo Vindice.”

Deo Vindice is a latin phrase, meaning. “With God, our defender/protector.” It was the national motto of the Confederate States.

After police investigated, they determined that was no direct threat in the note, as a matter of law, though acknowledged that it was concerning.

Smith does see it as a threat and a sign that someone may cause harm at the Community Resource Center.

“You do not put a confederate flag on a black business. It is immoral, and it’s a sign to say that they’re coming after me,” said Smith. “As many of us know, especially people around my age, the Ku Klux Klan used to send these as a signal that they were coming to do physical harm later on.”

Smith said he left the flag up throughout most of the day on Monday to show the public what had happened at the Community Resource Center. He later took it down during the afternoon.

Summerville Police asked leaders at the center to call them if there are any further issues.