Community holds candlelight vigil to honor 5-year old killed in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A community is left hearbroken following the death of 5-year-old Italia who was shot and killed in her home on Murray Drive.

Summerville Police Department is currently investigating the case. Family members say they just want answers.

Tonight, neighbors and community advocates gathered to honor Italia’s life and speak out on gun violence in the Charleston area.

“I’m tired of looking on Facebook and seeing that little kids–children–who haven’t even graduated high school, gotten a car are dying,” says a member of Parents Against Gun Violence Charleston.





The advocacy group’s motto is “see something, say something” to encourage people with information to inform the police. Their biggest hope now is to do everything they can to find justice for Italia and the countless others that died before her.

Pastor Thomas Dixon says he has been fighting for gun violence control for years in the Charleston area. He believes that no justice will be found without a concrete plan.

“We’re going to continue to have rallies, and marches, and vigils, and candles, and broken hearts, and broken lives, and broken families until we get a plan,” says Dixon.

