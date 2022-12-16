DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will host its first-ever Christmas Festival this weekend at Ashley River Park.

Members of the community are invited to stop by and take a picture with Santa Claus, sip on some delicious hot chocolate, decorate ornaments, and enjoy a variety of free children’s activities like games and jump castles.

There will also be demonstrations by the DCSO K-9 and aviation units.

“Park admission is still $2 per person unless you have an annual pass, but if you bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Do More Christmas Toy Drive you can get FREE admission for one vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The festival takes place between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.