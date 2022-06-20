RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center on Thursday will host a gun violence forum at Ridgeville Town Hall.

The event will bring together representatives from Lowcountry municipalities and law enforcement agencies to discuss how the issue of gun violence is impacting the area and what can be done to curb the problem.

Representatives from the following agencies will be present:

Ridgeville Police Department

Summerville Police Department

Hollyhill Police Department

St. George Police Department

Harleyville Police Department

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

Dorchester County Council

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.