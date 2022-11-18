RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago.

Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will be held along S. Railroad Avenue on Sunday night to remember Davis’s life.

A memorial service is also being planned for the athletes at the University of Virginia to be held over the weekend.

Funeral arrangements for Davis have not yet been announced.

Sunday night’s vigil in Ridgeville is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m.