RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Dorchester County, the roadway along Campbell Thicket Road will be closed due to construction starting September 1.

Count officials say the dirt portion of Campbell Thicket Road will be closed between SC 27 and South Railroad Avenue throughout September.

The road will be closed Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edisto Electric Cooperative will upgrade overhead lines and a substation on Campbell Thicket Road.