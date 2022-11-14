DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County have provided a construction update on the new Central Health and Human Services Campus near Summerville.

According to Dorchester County Government, the interior demolition of the former BI-LO space is near complete.

Photo: Dorchester County Government

Photo: Dorchester County Government

Construction on the Central Health and Human Services facility will begin in November.

The design of the facility blends “efficiencies used in the private sector to deliver competitively priced and quality construction at speeds not achievable using the old ‘design-bid-build’ method,” said the county.