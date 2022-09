DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will reopen some convenience and park sites Saturday.

Dorchester County will have the following convenience sites open on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandy Pines Yard Debris Convenience Site: 374 Sandy Pines Lane

Givhans Convenience Site: 1548 Givhans Road

Ridgeville Convenience Site: 258 Cambell Thicket Road

Knightsville Convenience Site: 1941 Central Avenue

Harleyville Convenience Site: 455 Seven Mile Road

Geddisville Convenience Site: 467 Geddisville Road

St. George Convenience Site: 5365 Memorial Blvd.

Grover Convenience Site: 3551 Wire Road

Highway 61 Convenience Site: 1344 Beech Hill Road

Rosinville Convenience Site: 321 Deep Woods Road

Oakbrook Convenience Site: 235 Old Fort Drive (no construction debris will be accepted)

Reevesville Convenience Site: 312 Myers Road

The Sandy Pines Yard Debris Convenience Site will also be open Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Miles Jamison Road Yard Debris Convenience Site will be closed until further notice.

All parks in Dorchester County will be opening at 12 p.m, operating under normal hours.

Dorchester County Animal Control will not be able to respond to service calls except for emergencies as Dorchester Paw’s Pet Support Service Department will be closed through Saturday.

The Consolidated Dispatch Center can be contacted for animal emergencies at (843) 873-5111.