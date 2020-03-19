Coronavirus shutdowns leave Summerville couple stranded in Peru

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – A Summerville couple was vacationing in Peru and visiting family before the Peruvian government shut down all international travel on March 16th.

“Uncertainty, we’re really living by faith. Just day by day.” Mehndi Jager, Summerville resident

The Jagers arrived in Peru on March 9th. They were not supposed to leave until March 18th.

When the international travel ban was published, Mehndi Jager says they tried to reschedule their flights home but were unable to do so.

“And after waiting for hours even for that it would say you know we are experiencing technical difficulties and then it would disconnect. So it was heartbreaking.” Mehndi Jager, Summerville resident

Mehndi said she also reached out to the Embassy with no luck. The only information she has received is the next flight home may not be until May.

Kevin Bishop, Communication Director for the office of Senator Lindsey Graham said the couple could reach out directly to him as he has spoken with several Americans who are unable to get home, including some in Peru.

“We are doing everything we can on our end to get them home. The best bet may be to charter an airplane.” Kevin Bishop, Comm. Dir. Sen. Lindsey Graham office

Mehndi says she and her husband are taking this day by day and do have faith they will make it home soon.

“I do. I have faith in them. I think they will. I think they will get us home.” Mehndi Jager, Summerville resident

The Jager’s two children are home safe with grandparents.