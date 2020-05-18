Coroner: 61-year-old man killed in tractor accident over the weekend

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed during an accident with a farm tractor over the weekend.

It happened Saturday in the Knighsville community.

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, 61-year-old Joseph Teal Jr., of Summerville, was crushed by the tractor attachment while he was lying on the ground beneath it and working on it.

Coroner Brouthers said Teal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES