Coroner: 61-year-old man killed in tractor accident over the weekend

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed during an accident with a farm tractor over the weekend.

It happened Saturday in the Knighsville community.

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, 61-year-old Joseph Teal Jr., of Summerville, was crushed by the tractor attachment while he was lying on the ground beneath it and working on it.

Coroner Brouthers said Teal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.