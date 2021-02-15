Coroner: Dorchester man drowned in Lake Hartwell after jumping off train tracks

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Pickens County Coroner on Monday identified a Dorchester County man as the victim of a Friday drowning at Lake Hartwell.

The coroner said that Joshua Corey Savage (28) was walking on the train trestle from Seneca to Central when he heard a train approaching.

Savage jumped into the water to avoid the oncoming train. Witnesses said that they heard him yelling for help, but Savage was not located until 12:33 p.m. Saturday.

The Clemson Police Department and Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES