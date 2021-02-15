Coroner: Dorchester man drowned in Lake Hartwell after jumping off train tracks

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Pickens County Coroner on Monday identified a Dorchester County man as the victim of a Friday drowning at Lake Hartwell.

The coroner said that Joshua Corey Savage (28) was walking on the train trestle from Seneca to Central when he heard a train approaching.

Savage jumped into the water to avoid the oncoming train. Witnesses said that they heard him yelling for help, but Savage was not located until 12:33 p.m. Saturday.

The Clemson Police Department and Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating.