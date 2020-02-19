Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in shooting outside Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified that man as Dale Dean McDonald, Jr. of Summerville.

Officials say McDonald was found dead of a gunshot wound inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Canebreak Apartments around 9:00 p.m.

The body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday.

The homicide is being investigated by the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.