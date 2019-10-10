Coroner identifies 32-year-old woman following fatal collision on Ladson Road

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a vehicle that was killed in a two-car collision on Ladson Road.

Officials stated that the vehicle collision took place on Ladson Road at Midland Parkway on October 9.

Coroner Paul J. Brouthers stated that Tiffany Washington, 32, of Summerville was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Brouthers added that the deceased is scheduled for an autopsy Friday at MUSC. The collision is still under investigation by the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.