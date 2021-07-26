Coroner identifies contracted prison guard who was found dead at Lieber Correctional Institution

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a contract prison guard who was found dead at Lieber Correctional Institution last week.

Rick Jason Mitchell, 62, of Charleston, was a contracted employee through Allied Universal and assigned as a guard in the tower at the prison, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

He was found dead just before 6:30 p.m. on July 19th.

“His body underwent an autopsy on July 21, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina. The manner of death was determined to be of natural causes,” said Brouthers.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

