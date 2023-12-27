DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who authorities say was shot and killed at a gas station on Christmas Eve has been identified.

Ian Kyle Ravenell, 38, of North Charleston was shot to death while inside the Parker’s Kitchen gas station off Windsor Hill Boulevard, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the gas station shortly after 11:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting at the business.

Ravenell died at the scene; a second gunshot victim arrived at Trident Hospital.

Coroner Brouthers said Ravenell will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) on Friday morning.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.