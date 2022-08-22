DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner.

Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:45 a.m., Coroner Brouthers said.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.

An investigation into the crash by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is in progress.