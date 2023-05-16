RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A swimmer who drowned in the Edisto River Sunday was identified by the Dorchester County Coroner.

Luis Rodriguez-Garcia, 19, was identified as the swimmer who drowned in the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry State Park, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Rodriguez-Garcia’s body was recovered Monday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and Dorchester County Fire Rescue.

Search and recovery efforts began Sunday after reports of a possible drowning, however, nightfall and approaching storms interrupted the search, forcing crews to stop and resume operations Monday morning.

Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO said the male was out swimming with friends in the middle of the river when someone saw him go under.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at MUSC. DCSO and the coroner’s office are investigating.