DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash along Highway 61 in Dorchester County on Wednesday.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brothers said James Johnson of Summerville died at the scene of the crash around 6:45 a.m. on SC-61/Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.

Officials said Johnson was traveling eastbound when he collided with another car causing him to veer off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.