DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Christmas Eve homicide.

Evin Ramsey, 23, of North Charleston, was found shot to death at the Windsor Hill Apartments shortly before 8:00 p.m. on December 24, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the apartment complex for a reported shooting just before 7:45 p.m. and found a man dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Coroner Brouthers said Ramsey will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Friday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the homicide.

No arrests have been made.