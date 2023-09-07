SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot at a home in Summerville earlier this week.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to a home on Woodduck Drive in the Gadsden Acres subdivision early Tuesday morning after 911 received a call from a man who stated his girlfriend had been shot.

Police say the caller, later identified as the suspect, became uncooperative with dispatchers and hung up.

While responding to the call, an officer observed a Ford pickup truck speeding as it left the neighborhood and disregarded a stop sign.

“Due to the nature of the call and the vehicle’s actions, the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over,” officials with Summerville PD said. “The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and a short vehicle pursuit began.”

The vehicle finally stopped at the Treehaven Apartments off Central Avenue and the driver, Michael Chinnis, was taken into custody. Police say a firearm was found on Chinnis during a search.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said the woman, 35-year-old Zatae Wilson of Georgetown, was shot at the Woodduck Drive home around 10:30 p.m. on September 4.

Coroner Paul Brouthers said Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:47 a.m.

Wilson will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, police say Chinnos was arrested on several charges including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent felony, and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.