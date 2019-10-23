County-wide survey to be conducted in Dorchester County for unmapped Revolutionary War sites

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – This year, historians in the Lowcountry are on a hunt for unmapped Revolutionary War sites.

Experts believe that most of the historic fortifications in Dorchester County have not been preserved.

This week, funding was granted for professionals to conduct a county-wide survey of the land.

Over the next few months, historians will navigate these areas through research, site inspection and by also using Aerial LiDAR imaging.

Experts say that they’re expecting to find up to 15-20 sites in Dorchester County.

For about 8 years, 42 of the 46 counties in the state fought in the Revolutionary War.

In six months time, experts say they are anticipated to have collected data to present to the county before preservation processes can begin.