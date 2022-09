A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning.

Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m.

SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive.

One vehicle overturned as a result of the crash.

Two lanes are closed as officers investigate.