DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-26 eastbound has all lanes blocked near mile marker 173 in Dorchester County.

Officials with Dorchester County say emergency crews are responding to a collision that involves an overturned vehicle.

The crash happened at 3:17 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Motorists heading in that direction should expect delays. Count on 2 for updates.