South Carolina Highway Patrol Investigating an Early-Morning Crash

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – The scene is now clear of an early-morning incident that left parts of US-17A closed for hours.

South Carolina Highway Patrol explains that around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, there was a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car. We’re told the driver of the car was airlifted to an area hospital.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern tells News 2 that power-lines were reported in the roadway causing delays. Highway 17A between Dorchester Road and Beech Hill Road was closed for three hours.

UPDATE: @taylormurraytv says the scene is still active and traffic is blocked in both directions. @Sheriff_DCSO, SC Highway Patrol, and Dorchester Fire are responding. https://t.co/40WVjqgRmY — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) November 20, 2019 Update: 7:13 a.m.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the scene. State Troopers are investigating the cause of the incident.