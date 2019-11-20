South Carolina Highway Patrol Investigating an Early-Morning Crash

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – The scene is now clear of an early-morning incident that left parts of US-17A closed for hours.
South Carolina Highway Patrol explains that around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, there was a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car. We’re told the driver of the car was airlifted to an area hospital.
Lance Corporal Matt Southern tells News 2 that power-lines were reported in the roadway causing delays. Highway 17A between Dorchester Road and Beech Hill Road was closed for three hours.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the scene. State Troopers are investigating the cause of the incident.