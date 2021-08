SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department on Friday responded to a collision at Dorchester Road and Ladson Road.

The agency said that as of around 8:20 p.m., Ladson Road and the westbound lane of Dorchester Road were shut down. The roads reopened around 9:00 p.m.

Summerville PD did not indicate how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

