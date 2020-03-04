Crews break ground on luxury apartment community in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews broke ground Wednesday on a new luxury apartment community in Nexton.

Spectrum Companies and Live Oak Contracting held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new complex which will feature 345 luxury apartment homes and amenities in resort fashion.

Steve McClure, Spectrum’s Chief Operating Officer, said the Lowcountry was one of the most exciting growth areas in the Southeast, with opportunities for families, workers and businesses during the ceremony.

“There’s no place like the Lowcountry for its combination of natural beauty, economic opportunity and smart growth – which provides an amazing quality of life,” McClure said.

The complex will be located off I-26 at the new Exit 197 interchange and is located next to plenty of shopping, entertainment and dining destinations and walkable to Nexton’s community park and trails.

“We are particularly proud to be part of Nexton, with all of its commercial and residential offerings and amenities, and its extraordinary access to signature employers and all points Charleston. This apartment community will be a market leader for residents and investors,” said McClure.

The project will include townhomes with private garages, and five mid-rise buildings with a full range of apartments sizes, multiple finish options, designer kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, expansive balconies, and up to 10-foot ceilings.

The first apartments are expected to be ready in 2021 and completion of the project is targeted for Spring 2022.

“Expanding our housing options with high-quality apartment homes like this continues Nexton’s trajectory as one of the most compelling communities in the greater Charleston area,” said Brent Gibadlo, general manager and vice president of operations for Nexton. “With so much growth throughout this region, Nexton’s walkability and amenities — in the heart of a major employment corridor – appeals to people who want to work close to home and live in a place with all of the modern conveniences.”