Crews pull van from pond off Highway 27 in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a reported crash early Thursday morning where a van was found submerged in a pond.

The tow truck company which pulled the van from the water told News 2 they received a call to respond around 8:00 a.m.

They said no one was inside the vehicle when they pulled it from the water.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash around 7:21 a.m. and found the white van fully submerged about 50 feet from the edge of the pond.

It is unclear how the van made it into the pond. An investigation is on-going.