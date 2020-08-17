Crews respond to an early-morning residential fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a residential structure fire early Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Town of Summerville, Mary Edwards, said the call came in just before 6:00 a.m.

She said flames could be seen through the roof when fire crews arrived.

Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue, a fire was found in the attic and quickly extinguished. It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Edwards.

Summerville PD Dispatch said Golf Road was shutdown at Pinecrest Boulevard and Old Golf Road for some time.

No injuries were reported.