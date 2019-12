Courtesy of: Summerville Fire and Rescue Twitter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to a kiln fire at WestRock Packaging Solutions on Tuesday.

According to the Summerville Fire and Rescue Twitter, crews were able to extinguish the fire, but remained on scene to work on “hot spots”.

WestRock is located at 309 Maple Street.

