Crews respond to house fire in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Fire Rescue (DCFR) responded to a house fire on Saturday, December 21 at around 10:41 AM.

Crews would find a home with smoke and fire conditions coming from the first floor of the house.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tres Atkinson, the Dorchester County Fire Chief, wants to remind you to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.

All Dorchester County residents can request a free smoke alarm be installed in their home by contacting Dorchester County Fire Rescue at 843-563-0214.