SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday morning in Summerville.

According to the Summerville Fire and Rescue, crews were called to investigate smoke in the area of Trolley Road and Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

The call was then upgraded to a structure fire once crews and law enforcement saw smoke coming from Mad Fish Sushi & Hibachi Grill.

“Crews forced entry and found a fire in the kitchen that had activated the sprinkler system,” SFR said. “Crews completed the job and checked for extension of the fire”

Fire officials the fire caused extensive heat and water damage to the restaurant and nearby businesses.

No injuries were reported and crews are investigating the cause of the blaze.