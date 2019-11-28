Crews respond to structure fire in Lakes of Summerville early Thursday morning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the Lakes of Summerville early Thursday morning.

Summerville Fire-Rescue crews arrived at a residence on Pacelot Street just after 4:00 a.m. to find a detached garage fully involved with fire that had also spread to two other nearby single-family dwellings.

Crews quickly deployed hand lines and a master stream from our ladder truck to attack the fire.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 mins.

One home and the garage were destroyed, according to fire-rescue officials. The second dwelling is uninhabitable from fire, smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.