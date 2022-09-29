SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire units and police are responding to a structure fire in the Summerville area Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday about a fully involved fire at Summerville Station Apartments.

Summerville Fire and Summerville Police departments along with Dorchester County EMS and Red Cross all responded to the scene.

American Red Cross said at least 36 apartment units were destroyed.

At least six patients were transported to local hospitals. At this time, no fatal injuries have been reported and the conditions of the injured are unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.