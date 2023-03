SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a Thursday night house fire in Summerville.

Units from Summerville Fire and Rescue were on scene at a home on the 300 block of Rambo Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The fire appeared to be out, but the single-story home sustained heavy damage.

News 2 has reached out to officials for additional details.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.