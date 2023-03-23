DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday-morning structure fire that devastated a school in Summerville.

According to Summerville Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the reported fire at the Archway Academy around 5:00 a.m. after receiving an alarm.

“Crews arrived minutes later and found the building fully involved with fire with flames through the roof.”

Crews controlled the blaze and remained on the scene to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The building is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

Multiple agencies including SFR, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County EMS, and the Summerville Police Department responded to the incident.

The fire prompted Miles Jamison Road to be shut between Old Trolley and Gahagan Roads.

No injuries have been reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.