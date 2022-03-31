SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville announced several road closures ahead of the Flowertown Festival happening this weekend.

The annual festival features hundreds of arts and craft vendors, food, and fun for the entire family. It also served as a fundraising event for the Summerville Family YMCA.

Road closures will be put into place between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. for the duration of the festival.

• S. Main St. from W. Richardson Ave. to W. Carolina Ave.

• S. Gum St. and S. Magnolia St. will be used to divert traffic.

• Secondary streets between S. Main St. and S. Magnolia St. will also be closed.

The Flowertown Festival takes place in the heart of downtown Summerville beginning April 1st and runs through the 3rd.

