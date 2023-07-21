DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State transportation officials have temporarily closed the bridge on Horseford Road over Four Hole Swamp in Dorchester County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said its crews are assessing damage that was found during an inspection and is working to determine the next steps for the load-restricted bridge.

“Horseford Road is closed except to local traffic,” SCDOT said in a news release Friday morning.

A signed detour route using Ridge Road (S-18-19), Wire Road (S-18-19), and Zion Road (S-18-25) is in place during the closure.

SCDOT said motorists should use caution while driving in the area.