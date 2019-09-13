Dashcam released: Reported robberies turns into a high-speed chase on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dashcam footage from a high-speed chase on I-95 southbound, which led to a violent crash, has been released by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a call that started out as an armed robbery report on August 14th but turned into a high-speed chase up down the interstate.

It all began at 11:55 a.m. when dispatch alerted police of three armed robberies – at two gas stations and one bank.

The suspect took off on a blue motorcycle heading southbound on I-95.

Multiple units were involved in the chase and the driver, later identified as Coby Smith, continued at high speed with police keeping him in view.

His high speeds weaved in and out of traffic between 160 and 190 miles per hour.

Then after reaching exit 62, the driver came to a stop. A crash into a gray pickup truck was followed by a cloud of smoke and debris.

Deputies immediately headed towards the suspect to find he had collided into a tree and his bike was on fire.

A large amount of money was uncovered from his pocket before he was airlifted to the hospital.

“This collision does remain under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation team,” said Trooper Matt Southern.

Officials are asking the public to come forward with any details about this collision. Reports should be made to the Colleton County or Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.