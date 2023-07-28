SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County officials spent time in the community spreading awareness about its upcoming National Night Out event.

“National Night Out is a chance for law enforcement to get together with the citizens, not just in Dorchester County but all over the country. It’s the first Tuesday in August,” said Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, Dorchester County officials, and members from the Salvation Army spent the day knocking on doors in the Greenhurst community and passing out complementary tickets and snack packs for kids to have a lunch, and to let them know about the event.

“We have been handing out snack packs in the area, thanks to all of the tri-county Salvation Army donors. We’ve earned enough money this year that we’ve been giving snack packs through the tri-county, and I think we’re up to about 500 snack packs- so that’s 500 kids getting lunch from us,” said Leslie Wilfon, with Salvation Army of Charleston.

The event is free for your family to attend.

“Food, games; the food is free, we’ve got hotdogs donated, we’ve got condiments- it’s just going to be a world of stuff to do. The sheriff’s office is going to have vehicles and units on scene to do demonstrations. The fire department will be there,” explained Lt. Carson.

There will be two locations for the National Night Out this year in Dorchester County.

“First one is at Ashley River Park just off Bacons Bridge Road and that’ll be for the lower end of the county. Simultaneously will be doing another one at Davis Bailey Park in St. George. We’re going to run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., we hope, weather permitting.”

For more information about Dorchester County’s National Night Out event, please click here.