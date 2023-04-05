DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An Ashley Ridge High School student was arrested Tuesday after authorities found a gun in his backpack.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the principal called deputies after receiving a tip from another student.

School administrators and deputies located the student in class and conducted a pat down. They did not locate a gun on his person, so they brought him to an administrator’s office and searched his backpack.

A black Ruger 9MM gun was located in the backpack, according to DCSO. The gun was loaded with 10 rounds and one round in the chamber.

The student was arrested for being in possession of a weapon on school property.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.